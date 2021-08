Rosa Ann Martinez, 63 of Littlefield passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Littlefield. She was born Nov. 23, 1957 in Lubbock to Gilbert Martinez and Euralia Martinez. Rosa worked at Smyer ISD for several years. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic church, where she served as a Guadalupana. Rosa liked to play Bingo and going to the casinos.