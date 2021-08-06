Blake Moore new General Manager at LCEC

Welch native, Blake Moore, was recently named the new General Manager of Lamb County Electric Cooperative, taking over for Boyd McCamish, who retired on July 30th . Moore comes to LCEC from his previous Co-op, Lyntegar Electric cooperative, Inc. in Tahoka, TX. “I was raised on Co-op lines,” Moore said. “I didn’t even know positions like these existed when I was in school. I thought all the Co-op was, was linemen that took care of us when our power went off.”