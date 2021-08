The New Orleans Saints will not have star wide receiver Michael Thomas for the start of the 2021 season after he underwent surgery last month to repair ligaments in his ankle and was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday. With Thomas expected to miss the first six weeks of the season, it was no surprise the Saints would take a look in free agency to try to make up for some of his lost production. The Saints reportedly worked out several wide receivers on Sunday, and found one they liked.