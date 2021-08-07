Supply chain problems — from salsa to sheet metal — are hampering Colorado businesses’ coronavirus recovery

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("Spotlite360" or the "Company") (CSE: LITE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a software license agreement (the "License Agreement") with Apollo Sciences ("Apollo", and together with the Company the "Parties"), a vertically integrated producer and distributor of hemp in Aurora, Colorado. Under the License Agreement, Apollo will have the right to utilize Spotlite360's suite of blockchain and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") technologies which can provide unprecedented visibility to all participants in a supply chain and ensure optimal product and service quality (collectively, the "Spotlite360 Technologies"). The Parties have explored several potential applications of the Spotlite360 Technologies to Apollo's business activities, which include biomass storage, pharmaceutical grade extraction, post-processing, and white-label production of hemp-derived products. Moreover, the Spotlite360 Technologies could enable legal-aged purchasers of hemp products produced and/or distributed by Apollo to trace the origin and verify the authenticity of the product through matrix barcodes (commonly referred to as "Quick Response" or "QR" codes) printed on product packaging, which can match individual product units to their respective provenance records in seconds using a smartphone camera.