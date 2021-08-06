Mr. Donald C. Edge, Soperton

Mr. Donald C. Edge, age 75 of Soperton, beloved husband of Dianne Henry Edge passed away on Thursday evening, August 5, 2021 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Born in Wheeler County, he was the eldest of six children born to the late James Thomas Meeks and Imagene Weeks Meeks. He grew up in Treutlen County and was a graduate of Treutlen County High School, Class of 1965. After high school he served stateside in the United States Army. Mr. Edge began his working years with Newell Road Builders as a Heavy Equipment Operator building and finishing Interstate 16. In the mid 1970s he worked, as an Operator, at Plant Vogtle until joining the Treutlen County Prison System as a Guard at the Treutlen County Boot Camp. He carried his time with the Prison System to a new position as a Highway Engineer with Georgia Department of Transportation from where he retired in 2007. Mr. Edge enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and raising chickens.