Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soperton, GA

Mr. Donald C. Edge, Soperton

By Jeff Raiford
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Donald C. Edge, age 75 of Soperton, beloved husband of Dianne Henry Edge passed away on Thursday evening, August 5, 2021 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Born in Wheeler County, he was the eldest of six children born to the late James Thomas Meeks and Imagene Weeks Meeks. He grew up in Treutlen County and was a graduate of Treutlen County High School, Class of 1965. After high school he served stateside in the United States Army. Mr. Edge began his working years with Newell Road Builders as a Heavy Equipment Operator building and finishing Interstate 16. In the mid 1970s he worked, as an Operator, at Plant Vogtle until joining the Treutlen County Prison System as a Guard at the Treutlen County Boot Camp. He carried his time with the Prison System to a new position as a Highway Engineer with Georgia Department of Transportation from where he retired in 2007. Mr. Edge enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and raising chickens.

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadwell, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Soperton, GA
County
Treutlen County, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Community Hospice#The United States Army#Newell Road Builders#Guard#The Prison System#Ga#Sammons Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy