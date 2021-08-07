Boise State interviews: Scale Igiehon and George Holani meet with the media (8-7-21)

George Holani looked good in Boise State’s Spring Game, but has he really bounced back from the injury that limited him to just three carries and four receptions after the first quarter of Game 2 last season? “He looks awesome—he’s explosive, now,” said coach Andy Avalos at his Tuesday press conference. “George has the ability to do it all. It doesn’t matter the scheme. He’s (even) able to split out at the wide receiver position.” Whoa, is that a hint? Offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s new offense promises to bring a lot of wrinkles. Catching the ball out of the backfield is clearly on the docket, and that’s part of Holani’s skill set. In 18 career games for the Broncos, he has 33 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns. Two of the three TDs he scored during his abbreviated 2020 season came through the air.