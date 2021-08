The Oregon governor has directed health officials to draft a rule that complies with the new CDC guidelines.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that all school students and employees will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the coming school year. "The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious," Brown said. "My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to...