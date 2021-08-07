Become an FT subscriber to read:

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Narwhals, bowhead whales and beluga are iconic species of the Canadian Arctic. They play an important role in the ecosystem of the Arctic Ocean, and contribute to the livelihood and culture of Indigenous and coastal communities. Studying how these whale populations are affected by changes to our environment will help us understand the steps we need to take to make sure the species are swimming in our waters for future generations of Canadians.