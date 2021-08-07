Become an FT subscriber to read:

Social entrepreneurs help solve social problems with an entrepreneurial mindset and skill set. In countries like India where the public health system is under-resourced and unable to keep up with its citizens’ needs, social entrepreneurs are stepping in to mobilize resources in innovative ways and provide social services directly. Famous examples include Aravind Eye Care Systems, which tackled blindness in rural India by providing high-volume, low-cost eye surgery with differential pricing to cross-subsidize low-income patients. Aravind generates enough revenue to be self-supporting by charging more to people who can afford to pay and has performed tens of millions of cataract operations since 1976.
Comments / 0