Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open on Saturday.

There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews.

Forrest began the day seven shots behind overnight leader Lucas Bjerregaard and his chances of challenging at the top of the leaderboard looked remote following an opening bogey.

But he responded with a brilliant birdie burst around the turn, which he continued on the back nine, to match the course record of 62 — which was set by Denmark’s Bjerregaard in the second round — to set the clubhouse lead.

Hill started strongly and held a two-shot advantage early in the round but Forrest’s birdie run saw him trail his countryman by two strokes with four holes to play after bogeys at the 10th and 14th.

Hill, who was born less than 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the course, regained his composure with birdies at the 15th and 18th to join his compatriot at the summit, with fellow Scot David Law in close proximity at 16 under.

Hill birdied the second just as playing partner Bjerregaard double bogeyed the same hole to sit at the top of the leaderboard.

An eagle at the next saw Hill extend his lead to two as Bjerregaard picked up a shot and the Scot climbed to 18 under after birdies at the sixth and seventh.

Forrest, following an opening bogey, made his move with a gain at the third before carding six straight birdies from the sixth. He missed another birdie putt at the 12th but picked up another shot at the next.

Hill slipped to 16 under after dropping his first two shots of the week, while Forrest was at the summit on his own after gains at the 15th and 16th.

He briefly extended the lead to two shots with his 11th birdie of the day at the last, but Hill joined him at 18 under with late gains.

Spaniard Santiago Tarrio is the Scottish duo’s closest rival at 17 under, with Law and two-time European Tour winner Bjerregaard one shot further back.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#Fairmont St Andrews#Ap#The European Tour#Spaniard#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Grant Forrest lands maiden European Tour title at Fairmont St Andrews

Grant Forrest became the first Scotsman to win on home soil in nearly a decade as he triumphed at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. The 28-year-old started the final round in a share of the lead with compatriot Calum Hill and the pair traded blows on the front nine as they both made the turn in 33 shots. The turning point of the afternoon came on the 10th hole as Hill double-bogeyed the hole, with Forrest making birdie for a three-shot swing.
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

What's in Grant Forrest's bag?

Grant Forrest claimed his maiden European Tour victory at the Fairmont in St Andrews just 60 miles from where he grew up playing golf as a kid. So what equipment did he have in play?. Grant Forrest WITB 2021. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9°) Fairway Woods: Titleist TS3 (15°) Hybrid: Titleist...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Hero Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Hero Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland. The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds. MArcus Armitage is on 20-to-1. Masahiro Kawamura is at 22-to-1. 2021 Hero Open tips,...
GolfESPN

Scotland's Calum Hill storms into one-shot lead at Hero Open

Scotland's Calum Hill took full advantage of favourable conditions to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Scottish Open at Fairmont St Andrews on Thursday. In the second group out at 7.20 am, Hill carded a 9-under-par 63 to finish a shot ahead of Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell, with Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist on 7 under.
GolfFrankfort Times

Hill shoots 63 to lead Hero Open by 1 shot after 1st round

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favorable conditions to shoot a 9-under 63 Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Hero Open. Hill was among the early starters and had a flawless round, with strong winds making scoring difficult...
SportsPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Hill takes home 2 wins at Junior Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After her weekend at the U.S. Track and Field Junior Olympics, one has to wonder how many state titles Erikka Hill might have brought home if there were more than two throwing events at the high school level in Indiana. Competing in the women’s 17-18-year age group,...
GolfFrankfort Times

European Tour Hero Open Par Scores

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Early riser Calum Hill enjoys flying start at Hero Open

Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favourable conditions to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. In the second group out at 7.20am, Hill carded a flawless nine-under-par 63 to finish a shot ahead of Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell, with Ross Fisher Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist on seven under.
GolfGolf.com

A peek at EVERYTHING inside of Lee Westwood’s golf bag

With an all-Ping gear setup by his side, the 48-year-old Lee Westwood is playing some of the best golf of his illustrious career. After contending and finishing T13 at the 2020 U.S. Open, Westwood collected back-to-back solo second-place finishes at two big events in March: the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Calum Hill, great start at Fairmont St Andrews

In Scotland the Hero Open began in the sign of Calum Hill who, with a partial of 63 (-9), after the first (of four) round leads the ranking with a shot ahead of Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell, second with 64 ( -8). Calum Hill, Hero Open. On the Fairmont St...
GolfPGA Tour

Wade Ormsby shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wade Ormsby hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ormsby finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

Comments / 0

Community Policy