Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Brazil retain Olympic football gold with Malcom extra-time winner
Brazil retained their Olympic football title with substitute Malcolm scoring an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in Saturday's men's gold medal game. After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, Malcolm raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner into the far corner in the 108th minute to ensure Brazil repeated their Rio 2016 triumph.www.skysports.com
