Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Dawn Staley arrives at another moment of truth as Team USA plays for gold medal

By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — It’s here. Yes, Team USA was expected to play for the gold medal. That’s understood for the Americans, who have won the past six in Olympic women’s basketball. It wasn’t a surprise when the team stormed through its preliminary rounds and first two games of the knockout stage, dispatching Serbia, 79-59, on Aug. 6 to once again reach the gold medal game. Even after a couple of losses in pre-Olympic qualifying, the Americans are competing, so of course they would straighten out whatever small lumps they had and again become the streamlined, dominant force they have been.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Dawn Staley
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Olympics#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Americans#Gamecocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley announced that she will not return for another run coaching Team USA. Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. She has been a part of six gold medal...
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Dawn Staley steps down as head coach of Team USA after winning gold in Tokyo Olympics

Dawn Staley has only ever missed two Olympics since the first time she was called to join USA Basketball in 1989. For 32 years and six Olympic cycles, Staley — a 2013 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee — was a staple for Team USA. After she helped Team USA to a record seventh-consecutive Olympic gold medal, she announced she would step down as the team’s head coach.
Basketball247Sports

One-and-done for Dawn Staley

Leading the United States Women’s Basketball Team to one gold medal was enough for Dawn Staley. A part of six gold medal teams over the course of her USA basketball career, the South Carolina women’s basketball head coach announced after the game on Sunday that she will not coach the Red, White and Blue again.
BasketballWashington Post

Dawn Staley and Sue Bird make sure their final USA Basketball moment is golden

SAITAMA, Japan — The three women who have helped define U.S. women’s basketball in some role or another for the past 25 years sat side by side Sunday, reflecting on their careers and legacies and, in Diana Taurasi’s case, taking pirate swigs from a bottle of champagne. The 39-year-old, fresh from becoming the first basketball player to win five gold medals along with her longtime friend and teammate Sue Bird, seemed the only one who was reluctant to declare her USA Basketball career over.
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Dawn Staley has the winning touch

Dawn Staley continues to have an amazing coaching career. Staley, a University of South Carolina head women’s basketball coach and North Philadelphia native, led the United States women’s Olympic basketball team to 90-75 victory over Japan to win the gold medal. This win was a huge accomplishment. It was the...
Basketballphl17.com

Dawn Staley Talks to PHL17

Philly basketball legend Dawn Staley is going for Olympic gold once again. This time around, she is the Head Coach of the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team. She talks about her Philly roots, and how Philly’s rich basketball tradition set her up for success.
SportsThe State

How to watch Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson and Team USA in Tokyo Olympics knockout round

It’s win-or-go-home time for Team USA in Dawn Staley’s first Olympics as women’s basketball head coach. Team USA went 3-0 in the group round, defeating Nigeria, Japan and France. Next is a matchup with Australia (1-2) in the quarterfinals. That will take place overnight tonight (12:40 a.m. Wednesday time). The Americans must win to advance to the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 6.
BasketballThe Post and Courier

Golden Gamecocks: Dawn Staley, A'ja Wilson help Team USA win Olympic gold medal

TOKYO — The relief was palpable. Dawn Staley knew she was coaching the most talented basketball team in the Olympics, but she also knew that it’s not always the most talented team that wins. She was also fully aware, having been immersed in it for the past 25 years, that for Team USA, anything less than an Olympic gold medal is an abysmal failure.
Basketballzonecoverage.com

Could Cheryl Reeve Be Next USA Head Coach?

The U.S. women’s Olympic dominance over the best talent from around the globe has been a constant for as long as anyone can remember. That was on display yet again in the Tokyo Olympics, which saw Team USA — featuring the Minnesota Lynx trio of Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier, and Cheryl Reeve — coming away with a seventh straight gold medal while extending their winning streak in Olympic competition to 55 straight victories.
SportsTennessee Tribune

Staley, Felix Top List of Great Olympic Stories

In the end, despite the prevalent threat of COVID-19 and constant controversy reverberating over whether the Tokyo Olympics should have been cancelled a second time, several amazing stories made these Games memorable in spite of all. the problems. But none were more compelling than those of USA women’s basketball head...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy