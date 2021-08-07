Dawn Staley arrives at another moment of truth as Team USA plays for gold medal

TOKYO — It’s here. Yes, Team USA was expected to play for the gold medal. That’s understood for the Americans, who have won the past six in Olympic women’s basketball. It wasn’t a surprise when the team stormed through its preliminary rounds and first two games of the knockout stage, dispatching Serbia, 79-59, on Aug. 6 to once again reach the gold medal game. Even after a couple of losses in pre-Olympic qualifying, the Americans are competing, so of course they would straighten out whatever small lumps they had and again become the streamlined, dominant force they have been.