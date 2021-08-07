Warchant TV: Norvell discusses first day of FSU preseason practice
Florida State head football coach was pleased after day one of preseason camp. Norvell touched on the readiness of spring enrolles and the play of his young quarterbacks. He credits a noticable difference at practice due to the uninterrupted offseason, a sentiment echoed by his players. On the injury front, Norvell said defensive back Jarrian Jones (lower arm) will be out for the first half of camp. FSU held a split squad scrimmage Saturday and will do the same Sunday and Monday.floridastate.rivals.com
Comments / 0