The Chicago Bulls Are Under Investigation For Tampering Due to the Lonzo Ball Sign-and-Trade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix days after the start of NBA free agency, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported multiple teams are being investigated for tampering violations, including the Chicago Bulls. The very first deal announced on Monday night was the Bulls sign-and-trade acquisition for Lonzo Ball. An intricate deal, the Chicago Bulls sent out Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and a second-round pick in exchange for Ball on a four-year $85 million contract.

Lonzo Ball
Adrian Wojnarowski
Garrett Temple
Kyle Lowry
#Espn#The Chicago Bulls#Wojespn#Draft#Bucks
