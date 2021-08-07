Graydient Collective Heats Up August with the Gallery Sessions Series
The Gallery Sessions Series is bringing some fantastic artists to the stage in August with 28mm, Julian Gray b2b C.H.A.Y., and more. Sundays have had a slice of truly amazing music ever since the Graydient Collective launched their Gallery Sessions series on Twitch late last year. A seemingly endless supply of fantastic beats from established artists and fresh faces alike have graced the series, along with some representation for their visual arts side as well. Now, on the heels of their showcase in LA with Space Yacht and Understated, as well as the news of their forthcoming Colors, Vol. 3, Graydient Collective has unveiled the full lineup for their run in August.edmidentity.com
