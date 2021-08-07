Graydient Collective Heats Up August with the Gallery Sessions Series

On the hunt for fresh grooves to play during your next House Party? Toolroom has you covered with the latest in their series!. Although shows and festivals are coming back at a quick pace, Toolroom knows that smaller gatherings with friends are still the move this summer. Whether you’re vibing with friends by the pool or just having a night in with some of your closest companions, music is still key to creating an experience that will keep you going all day and night. To help with that, Toolroom just dropped the latest volume in their House Party compilation series – and this one is filled to the brim with fantastic beats.