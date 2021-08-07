Put Them in the Best Position Based on Their Skillset | Terrell Williams Press Conference

BB: Hello everyone. Good to be back here and be starting training camp and starting the 2021 season. We're all excited to get going. Obviously we have a long, long way to go. We'll just take it one step at a time, but it's good to get the players in that have been in for a few days here, the rookies, and the quarterbacks, some of the other veteran players that are here, and we'll have the full complement of the team come in today. Really this is a continuation of the spring. It's kind of like the minicamp days were. We're obviously not in pads here for several days. The scheduling is pretty much what it was in the spring during that minicamp period. So we'll really be continuing what we did there until next week and kind of turn the corner and get into a little different tempo in practice. The setup on camp operationally is more like it was in 2019. We're still, of course, following all of the league protocols and policies on health and safety and so forth. There are certain requirements on vaccinated versus unvaccinated players and different tiers and so forth and access to the people in the organization and fans and so froth and so on. Whatever those are, they are. We'll follow those. Our staff and organization has done a great job of making those accommodations. I'm not really going to get into any of that. Whatever they are, they are, and we'll comply with them according to the policies as we're directed. From a staff standpoint, Carm [Carmen Bricillo] will be coaching the offensive line. Again, these are all things that play off the protocols from the league and so forth, so I'm not going to get into that any further. It is what it is. From this point on, I'm focused on football and trying to get our team ready to go. Trying to get our staff ready to go, including myself. We all have a long, long way to go. One thing that was evident from last week when some of our players reported early is that we'll have a number of players that won't be practicing or starting practice at the beginning of training camp that are in different stages of rehabilitation. They're all working hard and anxious to get back on the field and we'll follow the proper procedures and protocols as it relates to each of them individually and their particular situation. All be on kind of a day-by-day, case-by-case basis and we have a lot of work to do and evaluations with them, which we've begun but we're certainly a ways away from being completed there, so we'll just take those players individually day by day and move them along and when they're ready, then they'll be ready to go. And that's very much just see how they progress and see what time frame they fall into. That's where we are for today. We won't have any on the field activity except for the conditioning run for the players that have just come to camp, and then we'll be on the field tomorrow morning and really continue the process pretty much from where we ended up and left off in the spring.