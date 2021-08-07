Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Practice Notes: Practice No. 1

By Vince DeDario
 2 days ago
Notre Dame kicked off the 2021 season this morning with the first practice of the 2021 season. The media was allowed to view the first 30 minutes of practice. It was mostly stretching, special teams drills and some individual drills, so not a whole lot to truly evaluate, but here are some takeaways and notes.

To begin, there were A LOT of changes to the roster, including several jersey numbers, some heights and a lot of weights.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

After the stretching period the offense performed their daily "team take off" period where they line up near midfield and run through a number of plays until they score, there is no defense on the field at this time.

Here was the first team:

QB #17 Jack Coan

RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they rotated)

WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.

WR #0 Braden Lenzy

WR #3 Avery Davis

TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs (they rotated)

LT #54 Blake Fisher

LG #52 Zeke Correll

C #55 Jarrett Patterson

RG #56 John Dirksen

RT #75 Joshua Lugg

Here was the second team:

QB #10 Drew Pyne

RB #20 C'Bo Flemister

WR #4 Kevin Austin Jr.

WR #13 Lawrence Keys III

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.

TE #80 Cane Berrong / #88 Mitchell Evans (they rotated)

LT #79 Tosh Baker

LG #50 Rocco Spindler

C #73 Andrew Kristofic

RG #62 Cain Madden

RT #68 Michael Carmody

Here was the third team:

QB #12 Tyler Buchner

RB #22 Logan Diggs

WR #2 Xavier Watts

WR #83 Jayden Thomas

WR #29 Matt Salerno

TE #80 Cane Berrong

LT #72 Caleb Johnson

LG #53 Quinn Murphy

C #78 Pat Coogan

RG #77 Quinn Carroll

RT #76 Joe Alt

Freshman Joe Alt was listed at 305 pounds but he moved very, very well for that size. He was a tight end in high school and he still moves a bit like that.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

During the offensive team take off period the defense went outside but the media was not allowed outside, so we didn't get to see who lined up at what spots. Later we got to see a few minutes of drills but that was it, so there isn't much to report.

We did see Notre Dame' defensive line go through some drills and here is how the lineups looked like

First Group: #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and #7 Isaiah Foskey at defensive end, #57 Jayson Ademilola and #41 Kurt Hinish at defensive tackle

Second Group: #9 Justin Ademilola and #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah at defensive end, #99 Rylie Mills and #56 Howard Cross III at defensive tackle

Third Group: #17 Jordan Botelho and #90 Alexander Ehrensberger at defensive end, #92 Aidan Keanaaina and #54 Jacob Lacey at defensive tackle

That was the only defensive group that lined up in any kind of alignment that would allow us to know who is playing where.

