Notre Dame Practice Notes: Practice No. 1
Notre Dame kicked off the 2021 season this morning with the first practice of the 2021 season. The media was allowed to view the first 30 minutes of practice. It was mostly stretching, special teams drills and some individual drills, so not a whole lot to truly evaluate, but here are some takeaways and notes.
To begin, there were A LOT of changes to the roster, including several jersey numbers, some heights and a lot of weights. You can read that HERE.
NOTRE DAME OFFENSE
After the stretching period the offense performed their daily "team take off" period where they line up near midfield and run through a number of plays until they score, there is no defense on the field at this time.
Here was the first team:
QB #17 Jack Coan
RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they rotated)
WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.
WR #0 Braden Lenzy
WR #3 Avery Davis
TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs (they rotated)
LT #54 Blake Fisher
LG #52 Zeke Correll
C #55 Jarrett Patterson
RG #56 John Dirksen
RT #75 Joshua Lugg
Here was the second team:
QB #10 Drew Pyne
RB #20 C'Bo Flemister
WR #4 Kevin Austin Jr.
WR #13 Lawrence Keys III
WR #21 Lorenzo Styles Jr.
TE #80 Cane Berrong / #88 Mitchell Evans (they rotated)
LT #79 Tosh Baker
LG #50 Rocco Spindler
C #73 Andrew Kristofic
RG #62 Cain Madden
RT #68 Michael Carmody
Here was the third team:
QB #12 Tyler Buchner
RB #22 Logan Diggs
WR #2 Xavier Watts
WR #83 Jayden Thomas
WR #29 Matt Salerno
TE #80 Cane Berrong
LT #72 Caleb Johnson
LG #53 Quinn Murphy
C #78 Pat Coogan
RG #77 Quinn Carroll
RT #76 Joe Alt
Freshman Joe Alt was listed at 305 pounds but he moved very, very well for that size. He was a tight end in high school and he still moves a bit like that.
NOTRE DAME DEFENSE
During the offensive team take off period the defense went outside but the media was not allowed outside, so we didn't get to see who lined up at what spots. Later we got to see a few minutes of drills but that was it, so there isn't much to report.
We did see Notre Dame' defensive line go through some drills and here is how the lineups looked like
First Group: #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and #7 Isaiah Foskey at defensive end, #57 Jayson Ademilola and #41 Kurt Hinish at defensive tackle
Second Group: #9 Justin Ademilola and #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah at defensive end, #99 Rylie Mills and #56 Howard Cross III at defensive tackle
Third Group: #17 Jordan Botelho and #90 Alexander Ehrensberger at defensive end, #92 Aidan Keanaaina and #54 Jacob Lacey at defensive tackle
That was the only defensive group that lined up in any kind of alignment that would allow us to know who is playing where.
