Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Five-star prospect Jalen Duren to play at Memphis next season

By Cody Taylor
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZzT4_0bKzOL4E00
William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal

Five-star prospect Jalen Duren on Friday announced that he will reclassify to the class of 2021 and play next season at the University of Memphis under head coach Penny Hardaway.

Duren, who is rated the No. 4 prospect, chose Memphis over other collegiate programs such as Kentucky and Miami. He was also said to be considering playing in the NBA G League and the National Basketball League in Australia.

The 6-foot-10 center played last season at the Montverde Academy, averaging 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots in 23 games. He also played in the Nike EYBL season this summer where he averaged 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists in 15 games.

Duren has drawn comparisons to Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat given his size and skillset on the court. The physicality Duren plays with makes him a force in the paint while he is thought to be very advanced in his abilities at this stage of his career.

His commitment to Memphis is a huge addition to the program. It could also help them potentially lure Emoni Bates, who also reclassified and included Memphis in his top four. With Duren, the Tigers figure to be favorites to win the American Athletic Conference.

The Tigers jumped up to No. 5 in the recruiting rankings with Duren on board.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Emoni Bates
Person
Penny Hardaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Memphis#The Nba G League#The Montverde Academy#The Miami Heat#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
High SchoolPosted by
The Spun

No. 1 High School Recruit Jalen Duren Announces Commitment

Jalen Duren, a five-star center, announced his commitment on Friday night. It turns out he’s taking his talents to Memphis to join Penny Hardaway‘s program. Duren was originally slated to be part of the 2022 recruiting class, but he has decided to reclassify so he can play at Memphis this upcoming season.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky ranked No. 13 in CBS preseason top 25

The roster management season is officially over in college basketball. With five-star big Jalen Duren announcing his commitment to Memphis on Friday, all rosters are set throughout the NCAA. That means it’s time to enter the talking season on the hardwood. No more guessing about the roster because now all programs are ready to ride with what is available on campus. This means preseason top 25s now have some value since we know what players will be participating in college basketball for the 2021-22 season.
NBAwesb.com

NBA Play-In Tournament To Return Next Season

The NBA’s play-in tournament is back for at least one more season. As expected, yesterday the league’s board of governors gave approval to the plan that would bring back the event in April 2022. The format will be the same as it was this past season: The teams that finish seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th in each conference will play to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 playoff seeds.
Michigan StateUSA Today

4-star PG Trejuan Holloman commits to Michigan State basketball

Michigan State basketball fans received some very welcome news on Saturday when longtime recruiting target Trejuan Holloman announced his commitment to the Spartans. Holloman, a four-star point guard in the 2022 recruiting class, is the No. 1 player from Minnesota in his class and the No. 70 player nationally. He had interest from Marquette, Dayton, Illinois, Minnesota and Oklahoma State.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Tuesday Headlines: Jalen Duren Watch Edition

The Jalen Duren recruitment is now in the home stretch, and it could be anyone’s game. Duren is deciding between the professional route, Miami, Memphis, and Kentucky, and KSR’s Jack Pilgrim recently reported that it seems those close to the recruitment aren’t sure which way the final decision might go.
NBANBC Washington

2021 NBA Draft: Jalen Green Is One of the Five NBA-Ready Prospects

Top 5 NBA-ready prospects of 2021 Draft class originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards hold the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Here is a look at the five prospects that are the most NBA-ready in this year's class with analysis from NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, Tyler Byrum and Mike DePrisco.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

What’s next for Jalen Duren, Shaedon Sharpe and other Kentucky basketball recruits?

The third and final July evaluation period for college basketball coaches ended Sunday, but happenings in the recruiting world are unlikely to slow down anytime soon. While there is one more limited window for college coaches to see recruits — this week’s NBPA Top 100 Camp, which has not yet announced a roster of participants — the attention of those coaches will largely turn to getting their top targets back on campus and locking up commitments from the 2022 class.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Draft Pick Filip Petrusev Expected to Play Overseas Next Season

Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was given the green light to do something different. Typically, the Sixers are known to be the sellers of second-round picks when it comes to the draft. On Thursday, Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris allowed Morey and the front office to buy a second-rounder with cash considerations.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Summer League: Cade Cunningham has a mixed debut; Jalen Green and Scottie Barnes shine

A few minutes into Sunday night's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder at Las Vegas Summer League, Cade Cunningham took a pass in the corner and knocked down an open 3-pointer. A few possessions later, he pulled up and hit another triple off the dribble. With that, the latest No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft was off and running.
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Game Haus

Jalen Duren Commits to Memphis Tigers

Jalen Duren, the top recruit out of the 2022 class has committed to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. Duren is an elite frontcourt prospect with freakish athleticism. His top five included Memphis, Kentucky, Miami, the NBA G League and the NBL, Australia’s pro league. At first, recruiting experts were predicting Duren would go pro. After the NCAA announced players will be paid for name, image and likeness, Duren’s decision was swayed.
NBAComplex

Is Jalen Green the NBA’s Next Big Style Star?

It’s around 10 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in July. A suite on the eighth floor of the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn has been transformed into a lounge of sorts by Adidas. A closet is filled with a slew of the brand’s biggest upcoming sneakers from collaborators like Kanye West, Bad Bunny, and Eric Emanuel. A room on the other side of the massive suite has been turned into a makeshift barbershop. Here sits Jalen Green, in a barber chair. The 19-year-old is getting a quick haircut. A smile fills his face every so often. His demeanor is fairly calm otherwise, a bit surprising given the whirlwind of a week he is having leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft. A red cape covers his outfit, but subtle things like a silver bracelet on his left wrist, tattoos covering both of his hands, and a crispy pair of white and blue Adidas Forum Lows indicate his penchant for being put together at all times.

Comments / 1

Community Policy