Willmar, MN – St. Cloud (45-15) avoided a sweep for the second time in three nights and locked up the season series against rival Willmar (29-33) with an 8-1 win on Friday. The Rox’ big inning came in the sixth after the game was tied at one for the first half of the game. Bobby Goodloe (TCU) had two hits on Friday and his second gave the Rox a 2-1 lead to start off the scoring in the frame.