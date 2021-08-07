Sponsored: Two ‘Arts In The Garden’ Events You Won’t Want to Miss at Newark Museum of Art
Add two unique concerts to your summer music plans! On August 21st, see contemporary violinist & vocalist Charisa Rouse disrupt all preconceptions about the violin with a backdrop of soul, jazz, and gospel tunes. Come back on September 9th to hear vocalist & songwriter Dara Tucker blend the melodic and lyrical richness of the central plains with the soulful strains of the African American experience.baristanet.com
