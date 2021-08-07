Cancel
Newark, NJ

Sponsored: Two ‘Arts In The Garden’ Events You Won’t Want to Miss at Newark Museum of Art

By Sponsored Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd two unique concerts to your summer music plans! On August 21st, see contemporary violinist & vocalist Charisa Rouse disrupt all preconceptions about the violin with a backdrop of soul, jazz, and gospel tunes. Come back on September 9th to hear vocalist & songwriter Dara Tucker blend the melodic and lyrical richness of the central plains with the soulful strains of the African American experience.

