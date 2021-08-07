Cancel
Ormond Beach, FL

House on the Scenic Loop tops the sales list

By Wayne Grant
ormondbeachobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home near Tomoka State Park was the top real estate transaction in Ormond Beach and Ormond-by-the-Sea for the week of June 27 to July 3 in the Multiple Listing Service. Todd and Clarke Mowl, of Gainesville, sold 116 La Toscana Rotonda to David and Elaine Hoehn, of Ormond Beach, for $999,900. Built in 2017, the house is a 4/4 and has a swimming pool and 3,447 square feet. Following is a partial list of the week’s other sales.

