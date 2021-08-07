Cancel
Mount Hope, WV

Coffee shop filling gap in community

By Audrey Stanton-Smith For The Register-Herald
Cover picture for the articleWhat pairs best with a cup of coffee? A fresh-baked pastry? Ice cream in a waffle cone, perhaps? How about a local nonprofit organization?. Mount Hope’s newest business, The Coal Bucket Coffee Shop, is serving all that and the community. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the nonprofit Harmony for Hope, the local coffee and ice cream shop is dishing out ice cream, milk shakes, coffee and espresso with a side of Appalachian heritage-based arts and humanities and a goal to bring a gathering spot back to downtown Mount Hope.

