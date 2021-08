If Texas or OU challenged the GOR. Given the time it would take to wind its way through the courts and subsequent appeals, not to mention the spectre of negative publicity, if they cannot work out a mutually agreeable settlement with the Big 12 they will just ride it out. Riding it out probably hurts the remaining schools worse than UT/OU. The horns and the sooners can at least recruit with the promise of the SEC on the horizon. Not sure what those left behind will sell.