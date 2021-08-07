Observations From Practice Day 9 at Titans Camp on Saturday

NASHVILLE – The Titans took the field on Saturday for their ninth practice of training camp. -The Titans worked in a two-minute period at the start of practice, and it ended with a fired-up Ryan Tannehill. The scenario: 1:20 left, ball at the 20-yard line, 1 time out left, need a field goal. Tannehill completed passes to tight end Anthony Firkser and receivers Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers on the first three plays, and after an incomplete pass, a Jeremy McNichols run on 3rd and 2 netted another first down. After cornerback Kristian Fulton broke up a pass from Tannehill to receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, Tannehill threw a strike to Firkser in the middle of the field to put the offense in good field goal range with just seconds left on the clock. A clearly pleased Tannehill was especially vocal, and he let Firkser know how happy he was with his route, and catch.