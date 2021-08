Aug. 9: Springer Dinger Caps A Historic Home Stand. Brent Gunning and Sam McKee open Sportsnet Today with a conversation about yesterday's Wild 9-8 win for the Toronto Blue Jays, then Ben Verlander of Fox Sports And the flipping bats podcast joins the fellas to break down where the Jays rank in the fun teams in the league, George Springer, Vlad vs Ohtani and more. Next the fellas are joined by Rob Wong of Blue Jays Talk to break down the Jays series, the best moments of the home stand and the parallels between 2015 and 2021. The show finishes up with listener texts and a quick convo about Scottie Barnes' Raptors summer league debut! The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.