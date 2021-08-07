Cancel
Molalla man dies in Oregon City car crash

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Kyle Hansen, 45, drives into brick wall near Clackamas Community College campus

As a result of an Aug. 6 crash, Molalla resident Kyle Hansen, 45, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Oregon State Police reported.

At around 3:30 p.m., OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 213 near Clackamas Community College's Douglas Loop in Oregon City.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hansen crashed the Mercury Grand Marquis while driving northbound on Highway 213. State officials said Hansen's vehicle left the roadway, continued through a grassy shoulder and crashed into a brick wall.

