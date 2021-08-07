Stanley Earnest LeBoeuf, AGE 66, of Saint Paul, MN went home to be with his LORD and savior on Sunday, July 11th, peacefully, after prolonged health issues, at his home. Stan was preceded in death by his father, Raymond LeBoeuf and mother, Rachel Lazure. He is survived by his eldest brother Richard, of Farmington, MN and his children, and older brother, Greg LeBoeuf of Ogdensburg, NY and his sons as well as his sister-in-law Cherie. He is survived by his eldest son, Sean LeBoeuf of Maryville, TN, daughter-in-law, Rachel, & their 3 sons: Samuel, Caleb and Benjamin, son Aaron LeBoeuf of Littleton, CO, daughter-in-law, Edvina, & their two children: Emilia and Aiden, ALSO, His youngest son, Paul LeBoeuf of Jacksonville, FL and grandson, Christian.