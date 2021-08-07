David A. Kane

Brenda Lou Holden, surrounded by her loving family, felt the warm embrace of the Lord on Friday, July 30th at the age of 79. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A continued visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4th from 10-11 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 209 N. S. Main St., Rawson, OH 45881, with funeral service starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Johnson and Pastor Gregg Fox officiating. Interment will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Kenton, OH. Memorial contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.