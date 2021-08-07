Jane R. “Daisy” Dyke

Sandra Jean Babbitt passed away at her home on August 1, 2021, with her devoted husband Steve at her side. She was 79 years old. Sandy was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 5, 1941. Devotion to family was a hallmark of her life. Having long dreamed of raising a daughter, fate cursed Sandy with three sons, whom she loved unconditionally despite their mismatched chromosomes. This setback proved to be temporary when, in 1973, Sandy read a Detroit Free Press story about a family’s adoption of an orphan girl from Vietnam. Never one to be bashful, Sandy contacted the family to find out how they did it. In the small window that existed until the fall of Saigon, Sandy adopted two Vietnamese girls. At the time, she knew nothing about the second except gender and estimated age. While in transit to Michigan, the girl was held over in San Francisco, too sick to continue. Sandy flew out to meet the severely disabled child, where doctors offered her the chance to choose another. Sandy declined. “There was no way we were going to put her in another institution when she’d survived and come all that way,” she later explained. “We were going to take her home and love her.” That she did, and in 1985, not quite satisfied with the international flavor of her family, Sandy adopted a girl from the Dominican Republic.