Obituaries

Jane R. "Daisy" Dyke

nny360.com
 2 days ago

Jane R. "Daisy" Dyke, formerly of 147 Maple St., Black River has passed away. Born on December 28, 1931, in Black River, NY, daughter of Henry and Nettie Clark Greico, she attended Black River High School. Following school she worked at M.H. Fishman's, in Watertown, as a clerk for two...

www.nny360.com

Obituaries
Glastonbury, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Q&A: Robert Van Dyke

KNOWN FOR: A founder of Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking in Glastonbury. HOMETOWN: Grew up in Wayne, New Jersey. BACKGROUND: His first career was as a chef, specializing in French cuisine, working at a number of restaurants, including the only Michelen 3-star restaurant in London at the time. Q: What...
Jacksonville, FLresidentnews.net

The Way We Were: Larry and Mary Jane McKnight

The story of Larry and Mary Jane McKnight began in the first grade at Hendricks Avenue Elementary School, and it continues today, seven decades later. Both of them were born and raised in the San Marco area of Jacksonville—Larry on River Oaks Road with one younger sister and Mary Jane on a street just off of there as the fourth in line with four brothers. Their mothers played bridge together. Both of their fathers were exceptionally well known in the community.
Obituaries

Janice Loretta Pikal

JANICE LORETTA PIKAL, age 78 of Mansfield Center, Connecticut went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born on May 30, 1943 in Wadena, Minnesota to parents Raymond and Edna (Foltz) Klein. Janice grew up in Minnesota and graduated from Wadena High School. She...
Hinton, IASioux City Journal

Mary Jane Schindel

Mary Jane Schindel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday with a family celebration. Cards can be sent to 231 W. Progress St., Hinton, IA 51024. Mary Jane was born on August 9, 1931, in South Dakota. She worked as bank manager of Farmer's State Bank of Hinton. Mary Jane married Clarence "Shorty" Schindel (deceased) on May 5, 1950. She has three children, Sandy (Tim) Vondrak of Merrill, Iowa; Brenda (Rick) Ashmore of Sioux City; and Ronald Schindel (deceased). Mary Jane has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Chapmanville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Tara Lynn Jarrell

Tara Lynn Jarrell, 48 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life Friday, August 6th, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 8th, 1973 at Guyan Valley Hospital to Chester McClellan and Julia Ann Richardson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxine and Augustine Capua, Miniard and Edra Lee (Swim) McClellan; aunt, Debbie Belcher, and uncles, Roger McClellan, Paul David McClellan and Miniard June Bug McClellan.
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Elouise Armstead

Mrs. Elouise Armstead of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida. Mrs. Armsteasd was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at...
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Juanita Collins

The daughter of the late George and Bessie Collins of Brookhaven, Juanita Collins’ memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Mrs. Collins, age 82, fell asleep in death July 21, 2021, at her Chicago home. Juanita was a graduate of Alexander High School. She...
Sumter, SCItem

HENRY WILEY

Henry Wiley, 80, widower of Elizabeth Alston Wiley, was born on May 8, 1941, in Sumter, a son of the late Satyra Louise Wright. He departed this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m....
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Maxine Elaine Allen Bush

SANFORD — Maxine Elaine Allen Bush, 70, of 2206 Dalrymple St., Sanford, entered into eternal peace Sunday (07/25/21) at her home. Maxine was a graduate of W.B. Wicker High School, class of 1969. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bush and son, William Eric Allen. She was an active member of Saint Mark Church. If you knew Maxine, you knew she was a people person, she met no strangers.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Marshalltown, IAozarkradionews.com

Linda Lou Peck-Barton

Our universe has lost one of its brightest stars. “Aunt” Linda Lou Peck-Barton graced this Earth and her parents, Earl and Ruth Peck with her presence on October 9, 1963, in Marshalltown, Iowa and went home peacefully on the 13th of July, 2021. She loved a good time and a well-coordinated colorful outfit. She was a one stop shop for interesting and sometimes useless information. Her laugh, infectious. A lover of books, trinkets and tchotchkes, gardening, animals, astrology, astronomy, music, nature and her friends and family. She is a light that will be deeply missed.
Watertown, NYnny360.com

Blotter: Watertown police activity for Monday, Aug. 9

WATERTOWN — Clayton D. Gonzalez, 25, of 505 Washington St., Apt. 201, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal mischief. According to police records, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Gonzalez intentionally damaged a sign on Washington Street owned by the city by shaking and shoving the signpost until it snapped.
Gouverneur, NYnny360.com

Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity

GOUVERNEUR — Brandon J. Eggleston, 19, of Edwards, was charged by Gouverneur police Wednesday with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and two speeding violations. Police allege Mr. Eggleston left the scene of a disorderly conduct complaint at the village McDonald’s on July 31, and...
Boise, IDNRToday.com

Darlene Wiles Cole Curry

Darlene Wiles Cole Curry went to her eternal reward on June 27, 2021, from her home in Boise, Idaho. She had been ill and in pain for some time, so she was glad to be released from that. She was 83. She was born in Nebraska, but the family moved...
Lovely, KYq95fm.net

Marie Stepp Spears

Marie Stepp Spears 84 of Lovely, KY went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2021 at her home in Lovely, KY. She was born on February 13, 1937 in Martin County, KY; she was a daughter of the late Archie Mary Elizabeth Hensley Stepp. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, David Spears, and son, Teddy Spears. She was a member of the Elizabeth United Baptist Church.
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

Stewart S. Chandler

Stewart S. Chandler, 33, of Vandalia, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 in rural Mulberry Grove as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Funeral services will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at Liberty Christian Church, rural Brownstown with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Pilcher Cemetery, rural Brownstown with military rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the church and for one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to the family, Sons of Service, Keyesport, or the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Holland, MIwhtc.com

Sandra Jean Babbitt

Sandra Jean Babbitt passed away at her home on August 1, 2021, with her devoted husband Steve at her side. She was 79 years old. Sandy was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 5, 1941. Devotion to family was a hallmark of her life. Having long dreamed of raising a daughter, fate cursed Sandy with three sons, whom she loved unconditionally despite their mismatched chromosomes. This setback proved to be temporary when, in 1973, Sandy read a Detroit Free Press story about a family’s adoption of an orphan girl from Vietnam. Never one to be bashful, Sandy contacted the family to find out how they did it. In the small window that existed until the fall of Saigon, Sandy adopted two Vietnamese girls. At the time, she knew nothing about the second except gender and estimated age. While in transit to Michigan, the girl was held over in San Francisco, too sick to continue. Sandy flew out to meet the severely disabled child, where doctors offered her the chance to choose another. Sandy declined. “There was no way we were going to put her in another institution when she’d survived and come all that way,” she later explained. “We were going to take her home and love her.” That she did, and in 1985, not quite satisfied with the international flavor of her family, Sandy adopted a girl from the Dominican Republic.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Larry F. Canfield

A memorial service for 83-year-old Larry F. Canfield of Washington will be held Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Burlington. The family will greet friends from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the great-grandchildren’s college fund.
Kingwood, WVThe Dominion Post

Rebecca Harris

Rebecca Rose Harris, 64, of Kingwood, entered into eternal rest from Mon Health Medical Center, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Home in Reedsville, from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1. The funeral Mass will be at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Kingwood, at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, with the Rev. S.A. Arokiadass, H.G.N. as celebrant.

