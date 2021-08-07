Charles W. Miller Jr.

Henley, Terry L., passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at our home. He was born to the late Ray Henley and Barbara Cockerham Henley on November 10, 1940 in Seymour, Indiana. He married Jennifer Baldwin Henley, Troy, Ohio, on September 14, 1991, and she survives. Terry is also survived by his sons with the late Martha Henley Yaus, Barron (Jody) Henley of Dublin, Ohio and Troy (Ruby) Henley of Upper Arlington, Ohio, as well as our son, Walker Henley of Troy, Ohio, grandkids Ariel, Alexis, Rylee, Liam and Austin, sisters Sandy (late Ron) Barnes of Sedona, Arizona, Rayetta (Orville) Akers and Laura Jo (Jon Cullen) Stahl, of Seymour, Indiana, mother-in-law, Donna (late Jerry) Baldwin of Troy, Ohio, brother-in-law, Scott (Chelsea) Baldwin of West Liberty, Ohio. Terry’s brothers, Tom Henley and Fred Henley, preceded him in passing.
Comments / 0