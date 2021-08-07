Cancel
Obituaries

Charles W. Miller Jr.

Cover picture for the articleCharles W. Miller Jr., 91, former resident of Adams Center and Henderson, died Thursday evening August 5, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. There will be a graveside service Tuesday August 10th at 1:00 PM in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center, with Pastor Cathy Hamilton officiating. There are no calling hours.

