COLUMN: FPL can help those struggling to pay bills

Do you, or someone you know need financial assistance to stay afloat? Now, more than ever, many are struggling to pay their bills and stay in their homes. The City of Arcadia received a grant for Homeless Prevention and Diversion. The City of Arcadia is partnering with Union Station Homeless Services to initiate and facilitate problem solving conversations with clients in order to identify actions needed to either ensure they remain in housing or move them quickly into housing. Union Station will determine the client’s eligibility for the program. This program is targeted towards individuals at-risk of becoming homeless or those who are recently homeless. Potential outcomes based on problem solving conversations would include resolving conflicts with roommates, providing short-term rental assistance to prevent eviction, and helping a client reunite with family members. This grant can also pay for electric and other bills, credit checks, and housing application fees, in order to prevent homelessness. This program is only available for Arcadia residents. For more information, please contact Erik Deurmeier at Union Station Homeless Services at 626.734.3971, edeurmeier@unionstationhs.org or Sara Somogyi, at the City of Arcadia at 626.821.4369 or ssomogyi@arcadiaca.gov.