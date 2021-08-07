Cancel
COLUMN: FPL can help those struggling to pay bills

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) Board President is Charlotte Miller, Florida Power & Light external affairs manager, Southwest Florida. I am lucky to work with her and FPL as they understand our mission to break the cycle of poverty. They are truly mobilizers always serving our community in a variety of ways. I have witnessed first hand how they support the nonprofits in their communities. They have held clinics and workshops to educate residents and most importantly they are here to help during difficult times.

Energy Industrywflx.com

How to save on your FPL energy bill this summer

The dog days of summer are no joke! Florida Power & Light has a few helpful tips for their customers to save money during the hottest months of the year. “The air conditioner is actually the number one driver of high bills,” said Barbara Thompson, a spokesperson for FPL. “So a couple of things you can do, every degree you raise a temperature can save 2 percent or more on your bill. Make sure you are keeping your filters clean and also keep your interior doors open so air can flow easily.”
Advocacywfirnews.com

RAM House is helping people with utility bills.

With utility bills soaring due to record breaking heat, many in our area are having a hard time getting by. One area ministry is here to help those in need of financial assistance due to the pandemic…WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more.
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia Power offers customers help paying bills

With temperatures across the state reaching well above 90 degrees recently and hot days expected next week, Georgia Power is reminding customers of its assistance programs. The company's energy assistance programs help income qualifying customers pay or reduce their monthly energy bill. The assistance programs are offered in communities across Georgia and Georgia Power has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs.
Baltimore, OHWKRC

3 secret stimulus programs that will help you pay your bills

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of hardship for people. Stimulus programs have given direct payments to Americans three times, the most recent being $1,400 checks back in March. But, those checks were one-time payments. There were three changes in the American Rescue Plan that will help you pay specific, recurring bills.
AdvocacySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Seniors and others on fixed incomes are struggling

The new Child Tax Credit monthly payments are going to do wonders for families struggling to make ends meet, but there is a segment of the population that is being grossly overlooked. While families are struggling with the higher costs for food, shelter and child care, our seniors and others...
Arcadia, CAarcadiasbest.com

Do you need financial help with paying utility bills?

Do you, or someone you know need financial assistance to stay afloat? Now, more than ever, many are struggling to pay their bills and stay in their homes. The City of Arcadia received a grant for Homeless Prevention and Diversion. The City of Arcadia is partnering with Union Station Homeless Services to initiate and facilitate problem solving conversations with clients in order to identify actions needed to either ensure they remain in housing or move them quickly into housing. Union Station will determine the client’s eligibility for the program. This program is targeted towards individuals at-risk of becoming homeless or those who are recently homeless. Potential outcomes based on problem solving conversations would include resolving conflicts with roommates, providing short-term rental assistance to prevent eviction, and helping a client reunite with family members. This grant can also pay for electric and other bills, credit checks, and housing application fees, in order to prevent homelessness. This program is only available for Arcadia residents. For more information, please contact Erik Deurmeier at Union Station Homeless Services at 626.734.3971, edeurmeier@unionstationhs.org or Sara Somogyi, at the City of Arcadia at 626.821.4369 or ssomogyi@arcadiaca.gov.
EconomySFGate

Grant money available to help pay overdue utility bills

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's largest utility is reminding customers that they can apply for grant money to get caught up on past-due utility bills related to the pandemic. A total of $55 million in free grant money is available to help renters, homeowners, businesses and farms pay overdue utility...
Topeka, KSWIBW

WaterShare program helps Topekans pay water bills through donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newly renamed WaterShare program helps Topekans pay water bills through donations from neighbors. The City of Topeka says WaterShare is a partnership between it, Doorstep, Let’s Help and the Salvation Army. It said the program helps hundreds of Topekans avoid their water services being shut off as they struggle to pay their water utility bills. Residents can help their neighbors by donating as little as $1 per month or by giving a one-time contribution to the program.
Income Taxsouthfloridareporter.com

How To Avoid Paying Taxes On Social Security Income

Here’s how the experts say you can avoid taxes on Social Security, why you might not want to, and what taxes you may end up paying on your monthly benefit check. It’s possible – and perfectly legal – to avoid paying taxes on your Social Security check. In fact, only about 40 percent of recipients pay any federal tax on their benefit.
BusinessKTEN.com

Where Your Social Security Could Go Further Under Projected Massive COLA Increase

As inflation continues to soar, senior citizens next year could receive their largest increase in Social Security benefits in nearly four decades. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior advocacy group, projected the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) could be a whopping 6.2% in 2022. That would constitute the largest year-over-year hike in Social Security benefits since 1982, when the Social Security COLA was 7.4%.

