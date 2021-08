"Nobody is really pushing" Oruwariye for first-team reps at outside cornerback, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. While Oruwariye was an every-down player for Detroit in 10 of 16 games last season, this news is notable given Detroit's offseason addition of cornerback Quinton Dunbar. While there is plenty of time for the tide to change before the end of training camp, Oruwariye seems poised to continue on as a key cog in the Lions' secondary this fall.