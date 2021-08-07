Collective working time reduction is long overdue

Stimulus Check has provided the whole of the US with financial stability. People have welcomed the announcement with open arms. The funding provided by the government has enabled the economy to fight back. Citizens have used the money to pay off their debts. Others have used it to add to their savings. However, every good thing has an adverse effect. These checks are also no exceptions. According to reports, there has been a noticeable price hike. Politicians are blaming the third set of checks to be the culprit.