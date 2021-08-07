Cancel
Economy

Collective working time reduction is long overdue

By Heinz-Josef Bontrup
indybay.org
 2 days ago

Working time reduction I: Collective working time reduction is long overdue. [This article published on July 20, 2021 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://gewerkschaftsforum.de/arbeitszeitverkuerzung-i-kollektive-arbeitszeitverkuerzung-ist-lange-ueberfaellig/#more-11162.]. The articles published in the last issues of Sozialismus.de on the reduction of working time dealt more or less with individual changes in...

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

#European Union#Working Hours#Working Time#German#Sozialismus De#The Wiener Zeitung
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Scales of justice tip against Iranian regime

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The scales of justice are beginning to tip against the theocratic Iranian regime. Following a rigged election, Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, a notorious executioner, was formally inaugurated Thursday. There are widespread demands that he be indicted for crimes against humanity and held to account for his involvement in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
Environmentdallassun.com

UK's COP26 head warns of global 'catastrophe' from climate

London [UK], August 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK president of the COP26 Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma, has warned that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophe" from climate breakdown, calling for urgent actions. The remark, made in an interview with The Observer, came ahead of a report by...
Economyrobinhood.com

What is a Command Economy?

A command economy is where the government owns all resources, sets prices, and tells businesses what and how much to make — all, theoretically, to maximize the population’s welfare. 🤔 Understanding a command economy. As the name implies, in a command economy (aka "planned economy"), the government has a plan,...
EducationWorld Economic Forum

World Bank: This is how COVID-19 has affected women's employment

From the outset, experts have predicted the impact of COVID-19 on socially excluded groups such as women. The World Bank’s Regional Gender Innovation Labs have conducted research on how to help governments and companies narrow these gender gaps. They found women in Latin America and Africa have been disproportionately impacted.
Homelessindybay.org

Finland: "Housing First" is a Success

Finland has significantly reduced homelessness since the 1980s. The number of homeless people fell in 2020 for the eighth consecutive year. © copyright The Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland (ARA). By Daniela Gschweng / 5.08.2021 Finland is the only European country to have permanently reduced homelessness - by...
Politicsraleighnews.net

After 1-day strike, Canadian border staff, government reach agreement

MONTREAL, Canada: Some 9,000 Canadian border guards and staff have ended a strike days before Canada allows fully vaccinated US visitors to enter for the first time in 16 months. Talks between two unions, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), and the...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

What is the IPCC report and why does it matter?

A new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been released. The report gives world leaders the most up-to-date information about climate change to inform their policies. This report is a 5-year assessment that takes into account over 14,000 research papers and reviewed 234 leading scientists from...
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

Northern workplaces back long-term hybrid working

Over a quarter (31.5%) of workers across the North of England are still remote working even after the easing of lockdown restrictions. This is a significant shift in working patterns given a lot of work in the North centres around manufacturing and on-site roles. For many manufacturing businesses, the pandemic...
ImmigrationPosted by
TheConversationAU

Top economists say cutting immigration is no way to boost wages

Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly rejected cuts to either permanent or temporary migration as a means of restoring lost wage growth. The 56 leading economists polled by the Economic Society and The Conversation include a former head of the Fair Pay Commission and a former expert member of the Fair Work Commission’s minimum wage panel. Among the experts, selected by their peers, are specialists in economic modelling and the economics of labour markets from both the private and public sectors. All but five rejected cuts in temporary migration as a means of boosting wage growth. All but three rejected cuts in permanent migration. The...
Businessdigitalmarketnews.com

Are Stimulus Checks Leading To Inflation?

Stimulus Check has provided the whole of the US with financial stability. People have welcomed the announcement with open arms. The funding provided by the government has enabled the economy to fight back. Citizens have used the money to pay off their debts. Others have used it to add to their savings. However, every good thing has an adverse effect. These checks are also no exceptions. According to reports, there has been a noticeable price hike. Politicians are blaming the third set of checks to be the culprit.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK disability employment gap ‘made worse’ by pandemic, Labour warns

Britain’s disability employment gap has been “made worse” by the coronavirus pandemic, with disabled workers more likely to be furloughed or have their hours reduced, Labour has said.Speaking on the eve of the government launching its national strategy for disabled people, Labour’s chair Anneliese Dodds said there is “a big issue in the UK” around the employment of disabled people, with a 28.6% gap in employment between disabled and non-disabled people.“In many respects, that’s been made worse during the [coronavirus] crisis, and we’re saying to the government, you’ve got to take action here. People want to be able to...
Unemploymentthewestsidegazette.com

Australian State’s Queensland Budget “Should Consider Gender Gaps”

BRISBANE, Australia — The Queensland government is being urged to assess the impact of its budgets policies on gender inequality and the pay gap. The Queensland Council of Social Services said the Palaszczuk government has done well to monitor gender disparity since 2015, but further action is needed. The Palaszczuk...
Public Healthyourmoney.com

‘Pandemic heroes’ will be hit when Universal Credit uplift ends

The Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) says the government will further erode the link between hard work and fair pay if it proceeds with the cut. From the end of September, the ‘uplift’ to Universal Credit of £20 per week, or more than £1,000 per year, will come to an end.

