Blue Notes: Sporting KC II Signing, Freeman Loan, MLS Transfer Roundup
It’s been a hot minute since we did a bit of a round-up, let’s get right to it. Today, Sporting Kansas City II announced they added another academy contract to their USL Championship roster. They signed forward Zion Long, their third forward signing of the summer. In his Twitter profile he’s wearing number 9, so maybe he’s a striker, but there isn’t much information out there. He is committed to Grand Canyon University, and this contract won’t interfere with his college eligibility.www.chatsports.com
