Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Blue Notes: Sporting KC II Signing, Freeman Loan, MLS Transfer Roundup

By The Blue Statement
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a hot minute since we did a bit of a round-up, let’s get right to it. Today, Sporting Kansas City II announced they added another academy contract to their USL Championship roster. They signed forward Zion Long, their third forward signing of the summer. In his Twitter profile he’s wearing number 9, so maybe he’s a striker, but there isn’t much information out there. He is committed to Grand Canyon University, and this contract won’t interfere with his college eligibility.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kc#Sporting Kansas City Ii#Usl Championship#Grand Canyon University#Skc Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
Fulton, MSletsgoicc.com

Rutledge signs with Blue Mountain

Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College's Katie Rutledge has signed to continue her career at Blue Mountain College. The Manchester, Tenn. native helped the Indians to 36-9 record and regular season conference title last season, and the left fielder had a team-best .424 batting average. She also had .435 on-base...
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Sporting KC II @ Louisville City FC

Sporting Kansas City II is looking to pull off the upset against Louisville City FC in their visit to Louisville on Saturday. The Central Division showdown will feature the best in the division, Lou City, against the worst in the division, SKC II. Paulo Nagamura’s side is the last of...
MLSsportingkc.com

Sporting Kansas City II signs Academy forward Zion Long to Academy contract

Sporting Kansas City II has signed Academy forward Zion Long to an Academy contract, the club announced today. Long will retain his NCAA eligibility while being registered to compete in USL Championship matches with Sporting II. Long, 18, joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2018 and has since advanced from...
Soccerchatsports.com

Sporting KC II dominated by Lou City

Sporting KC II took another defeat on Saturday evening. This time it came on the road by a final score of 4-1 against Louisville City FC. Lou City has now outscored SKC II 10-4 in three games this season. SKC II offered very little going forward, but Kayden Pierre did...
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC signs midfielder Jose Mauri

Sporting Kansas City announced that they acquired midfielder José Mauri on a free transfer. The 25-year-old has dual citizenship in Argentina and Italy. He was born in Realico, Argentina but is of Italian descent and has played for Italy’s youth teams. Mauri has played for AC Milan, Parma and Empoli in Italy before returning to Argentina with Club Atletico Talleres. Mauri is signed through the end of 2022 with an option for 2023 and will fill an International Slot on the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.
MLSchatsports.com

Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids: Preview, Predictions, Stats and Roster Changes

Sporting Kansas City enter Saturday’s matchup in Denver (Commerce City, whatever) sitting in first place in the Western Conference. That is despite only getting one point from their last two home matches (a draw against the San Jose Earthquakes and a loss to FC Dallas). Who needs home games when you can win big on the road?
MLSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Pulido, Sallói lead Sporting KC to 4-1 win over LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dániel Sallói had a goal and an assist to help Sporting Kansas City beat Los Angeles FC 4-1 on Wednesday night. Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Luis Martins also scored for Kansas City. Sporting moved into a tie with Seattle atop the Western Conference standings with 33 points. Daniel Musovski scored for Los Angeles.
MLSPosted by
90min

Confirmed MLS transfers - summer 2021

The MLS transfer window is now closed, with clubs ready to go in search of glory in the latter half of the season. For some, the summer window has been all about keeping hold of their best talent to help with a playoff push, while others have allowed their young stars to make the switch to Europe, seeing them off like proud parents.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus Colorado Rapids

OUT - Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons), Ilie Sanchez (yellow card accumulation), Khiry Shelton (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE - Cam Duke (hamstring) After it was initially reported that Khiry Shelton was questionable, he was downgraded to out. Peter Vermes confirmed in the Friday press conference that Shelton had gone to the hospital on Thursday as a result of the collision with LAFC’s GK Tomas Romero. The keeper was given a yellow for the play but you would think the discipline committee would be looking at this for a possible suspension.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Lou City comes alive in second half to top Sporting KC II

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leading one-nil at intermission, Louisville City FC came on strong in the second half and rolled past Sporting KC II by a final count of four to one on Saturday night in front of 10, 470 fans at Lynn Family Stadium. Just before halftime, the home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy