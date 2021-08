Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Since returning from the 60-day injured list July 3, Perez has settled into a near-equal timeshare with Austin Hedges after previously serving as Cleveland's clear No. 1 catcher. In Cleveland's last 24 games with both backstops active, Perez has picked up 13 starts, while Hedges will be behind the plate Monday for the 11th time during that stretch. Expect the starts between the two catchers to remain relatively equitable the rest of the way.