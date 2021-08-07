ISU camp countdown (28): Five takeaways from Matt Campbell's first media availability

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media on Monday for the program's media day. To watch the press conference, click the video above. This fall, Iowa State will look to build on a historic 2020 season. Iowa State notched eight conference wins for the first time in program history and finished the regular season in first place in the Big 12 standings for the first time, too. As a result, the Cyclones made their first-ever appearance in the Big 12 title game. And although Iowa State lost to Oklahoma, it was selected to play in the Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State handily defeated Oregon in the New Year's Six bowl game to claim the program's first major bowl win in program history.