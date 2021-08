School supplies are already flying off the shelves, so we put together a list of 25 basic items that you can start shopping for now. I was in Walmart the other day, and noticed the aisles and aisles of school supplies. Each year, when I look at these displays, I smile to myself because I don't have to buy these items anymore. My kids' school careers are behind them. But I sympathize with parents who are still in the frenzy of school shopping and trying to make sure their kids are ready for the school year. Particularly if you have more than one child to get ready for school, it's never too early to start shopping. School supplies can get expensive when buying for multiple kids.