Traveling anywhere, for any period of time, can be stressful for even the most frequent of fliers. Traveling with a toddler or other small child? Forget it. Kids don't like to sit still, are prone to make huge messes, and have limited patience for being cooped up in one place. But if you haven't been on vacation or seen a loved one in a year and a half, or more, what do you do?