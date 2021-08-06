Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Mourns Death of His Grandmother

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe is mourning the death of his grandmother. She died yesterday (Aug. 5) at 100 years old. Blythe's grandmother had been on hospice for almost three weeks, and he shared his visits with her in order to inspire people to spend time with their elderly loved ones. In a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram caption, he discussed how his family made her comfortable in her final days, and offered advice for those who are also dealing with a dying family member.

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Blythe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Hospice#Lamb Of God#Sunrise#Sit Wait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Fetty Wap Mourns Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter

Fetty Wap is mourning the death of his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell. The four-year-old’s death was reported by her mother, Turquise Miami, in an Instagram post Sunday. “This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turqoise Miami wrote. There has...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai Mourns Death Of Grandma ‘Nani’ In Touching Tribute

‘Family Karma’ star Amrit Kapai revealed that his grandmother has passed away. Read his heartfelt tribute to the matriarch. Amrit Kapai penned a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother Koshlya, whom he endearingly refers to as Nani, on Thursday, July 29. The Family Karma star, 35, revealed that his beloved grandmother passed away this morning. Amrit shared a snapshot of Nani and a throwback photo and called her a “Goliath,” sharing that he hoped he never caused her “sadness” after he came out to her during the latest season of the Bravo series.
ReligionDaily Commercial

Reflections: God's anger lasts a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime

It was the first time I’ve ever saw the word “Yahoo” used with a Bible verse. If you knew whose Bible it was, you might understand. I went to a Celebration of Life for Carole Jacoby on Sunday. Carole was my wife Nancy’s oldest sister. She was with us every step of the way when Nancy was sick.
Rock Musicourcommunitynow.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God Are Bringing 'Metal Tour of the Year' to Dallas

Amid lead singer Dave Mustaine 's cancer remission, Megadeth unites with Lamb of God in August to ignite The Pavilions stage at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Can you hear that sound of armies on the march of destruction on the horizon? Mustaine asked in the long-awaited announcement. Thats this tour coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage, and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. Youre not going to know what hit you!
Religion1029thebuzz.com

Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church with Disco!

In this time of division, of distrust, one thing we can all agree on is the so called “Church” of Westboro Baptist and it’s so called “Congregation” are the worst. Doesn’t the Bible say “To truly love thy God, you must Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters sent some love and another great troll our way recently from Kansas. “You shouldn’t be hating, you should be dancing.” Plays Disco, drops mic!
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

Diocese mourns death of Msgr. Bill Manger

DIOCESE OF BEAUMONT — From Diocese of Beaumont - It is with sorrow that we tell you that Msgr. Bill Manger, pastor of St. Anne in Beaumont, has passed away at the age of 87. He recently went into Hospice care and passed away August 2, 2021. When the arrangements are complete, we will post them.
MusicPopculture

ZZ Top Fans Mourn Dusty Hill Following His Death at 72

ZZ Top founding member Dusty Hill died in his sleep in his Houston, TX home on Wednesday morning (July 28), and fans have been mourning the loss of the iconic bassist on social media. The band's representatives as well as members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard made the announcement earlier today. He was 72 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy