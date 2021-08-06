Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Mourns Death of His Grandmother

Amid lead singer Dave Mustaine 's cancer remission, Megadeth unites with Lamb of God in August to ignite The Pavilions stage at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Can you hear that sound of armies on the march of destruction on the horizon? Mustaine asked in the long-awaited announcement. Thats this tour coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage, and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. Youre not going to know what hit you!