Rick’s Home Alone In Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8 Cold Open

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode titled "Time Does Not Heal All Wounds." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Andrei and Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet have been at odds with her siblings since Andrei joined her father Chuck Potthast's family business. Chuck invited Libby and Andrei - plus Libby's siblings Rebekah, Jenn, and Charlie Potthast - to dinner to hopefully squash the beef between everyone once and for all. But as was the case with all previous attempts, that dinner only made things worse. After the episode first hit streaming for Discovery+ subscribers, Charlie decided to publicly troll his family (and possibly even fans) with a social media post reflecting on that rumble.