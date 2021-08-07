Cancel
2021 Fall Camp Summary – Day 1

The first day of Canes’ fall camp kicked off tonight in preparation for the opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide that’s just under a month away. It was nice to be back on Greentree, as this was the first practice the media has had access to since March of 2020 because of COVID concerns. Media was allowed to view the entire 2-hour practice, so I was able to form some decent impressions from Day 1. Disclaimer that there was no pads today, just shirts and shorts, but here were my takeaways and notes from camp.

