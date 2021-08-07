2021 Fall Camp Summary – Day 1

Arizona opened up fall camp on Thursday and head coach Jedd Fisch was relatively happy with the overall effort. "We had a good first day," Fisch said. "Obviously first time out here in helmets and I like the way our team looks. They look better, they looked like they were moving around, they look stronger than they did in the spring. I like the uniforms we’re wearing right now at practice. They look sharp. We need to be better as a football team, but we’re getting there."