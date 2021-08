Opening Statement: Look, we kind of kicked off everything yesterday in terms of training camp. Look, obviously today is the first day of practice, today is the first day of preparation for the season to get out here as a team and get going. It's good to be on the grass, it's good to see you guys in person again, it's nice to have a sense of normalcy. Obviously, everything is not 100 percent normal, there's still a lot of things we have to do protocol-wise and handle a lot of situations off the field, but in terms of the football itself, we're looking forward to going full speed as much as we can today in helmets and t-shirts. With that being said, we'll open up to questions.