'Back 2 School' block party ensures kids get supplies they need

Rock Hill Schools begin class in less than ten days, and this year preparing to go back to school in person is more than bookbags and school supplies.

"We have free home covid testing kits, we have hand sanitizer oh my gosh we have so much hand sanitizer donated, and we have face masks” Sheila Caldwell, president of the Heart 2 Heart Foundation, said.

Caldwell said it’s the sixth year they’ve held the Back 2 School Block Party for York County, and this year they wanted to ensure kids stayed healthy.

“Our kids can't be vaccinated yet that are under 12, so for us, it was really important for us to continue those mitigation efforts,” Caldwell explained.

Avril Gordon-Clarke said she’s excited to have her kids learning in person this year.

“Last academic year was a real challenge maneuvering two kids, one face to face one virtual,” Gordon-Clarke explained.

By South Carolina state law, school districts are not allowed to mandate masks, but Gordon-Clarke and other parents like Kristen Hosenfeld say their kids will be wearing them.

“I feel more comfortable having my kids in masks, we sit down we talk about it, they understand, so I’m going that route,” Gordon-Clarke said.

“My children are going to be wearing masks, and they themselves feel comfortable wearing masks and they also want to keep anyone else who isn’t vaccinated safely from them as well,” Hosenfeld explained.

“Those conversations are necessary right now we’re all in this together,” Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Bill Cook said.

Superintendent Cook says not only are they strongly recommending students and staff mask up, but kids in the district will also continue to social distance, be in cohorts as much as possible, and eat lunch in the classrooms that have enough space.

“I feel like the schools are doing everything they can to provide our children with a safe and healthy environment,” Hosenfeld said.

