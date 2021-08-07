Can You Get a Shiny Basculin in Pokémon GO?
Basculin, the Hostile Pokémon, is currently spawning more frequently in the wild in Pokémon GO, so trainers are wondering whether they can catch a shiny Basculin. During the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event in Pokémon GO, Pokémon from various places will appear where they usually don't. Red-striped Basculin typically only spawn in the eastern hemisphere, while Blue-striped Basculin only spawn in the western hemisphere. During this event, though, trainers worldwide will have a rare opportunity to catch both forms of Basculin.www.dbltap.com
