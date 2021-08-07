Cancel
Video Games

Can You Get a Shiny Basculin in Pokémon GO?

By Jacquelyn Li
dbltap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasculin, the Hostile Pokémon, is currently spawning more frequently in the wild in Pokémon GO, so trainers are wondering whether they can catch a shiny Basculin. During the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event in Pokémon GO, Pokémon from various places will appear where they usually don't. Red-striped Basculin typically only spawn in the eastern hemisphere, while Blue-striped Basculin only spawn in the western hemisphere. During this event, though, trainers worldwide will have a rare opportunity to catch both forms of Basculin.

Video Games
Technology
Pokemon
