The PlayStation 4 version of survival horror RPG Chernobylite has been confirmed for a 7th September 2021 release, with a native PS5 edition set to follow later on in the year. A new trailer captures the tense gameplay loop of the title alongside developer The Farm 51's visit to the real-life location of Chernobyl. The experience features a fully 3D scanned recreation of the entire Exclusion Zone, complete with some of the team's own horrific creations. The game will be available both digitally on the PS Store and through the usual physical version.