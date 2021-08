Blizzard Entertainment has delayed the mobile action RPG, Diablo Immortal, from a 2021 release window to the first half of 2022. It will launch for iOS and Android. "Since Diablo Immortal's Alpha testing began, tens of thousands of players have been able to come together in Westmarch," reads the update post from Blizzard. "Our dream is to bring an authentic Diablo experience to as many players as possible. The setting, characters, and loot, defining elements of the Diablo experience, are fondly remembered by so many of us here. And that's an experience we want to share with you.