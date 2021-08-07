Cancel
Sixers Second-Rounder Filip Petrusev Eager to Join Main Roster

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago
Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers held the 28th and 50th picks. On the morning of the big event, the Sixers made a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and landed the 53rd overall pick in exchange for cash considerations.

With three selections, many expected Sixers President of Basketball Operations to make some additional trades, but that's not how the night went down. The Sixers ended up using all three picks on prospects they would keep.

They landed Tennessee guard Jaden Springer in the first round, then double-dipped on centers in the second round by picking up Filip Petrusev then Charles Bassey. While the Sixers are expected to keep all three of their picks for the time being, one of them isn't expected to be a part of the main roster for next season.

Serbian center Filip Petrusev originally took the traditional route to the NBA. After moving to the United States to play high school ball in Connecticut and then Florida, Petrusev then continued his career by playing at Gonzaga for two seasons.

After feeling uncertain about the NCAA season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Petrusev packed up and went back to Serbia to play pro ball for Mega Soccerbet. Now, he's a part of the Sixers' organization and will play for Philly's Sumer League team in Las Vegas next week.

But after the Summer League wraps up, Petrusev is expected to head back overseas to continue his professional career. “We think Petrusev is someone who has a real chance to help up down the road," said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. "He’ll likely start overseas and be someone who could come over later.”

Typically, International prospects embrace the idea of starting their careers overseas as they spend fewer minutes on the bench and earn more real-time reps against stiff competition. However, Petrusev would be open to joining the Sixers' main roster as soon as possible.

“My intentions would be obviously to come over as soon as possible," Petrusev said following Summer League practice earlier this week, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "But it’s not up to me.”

Petrusev certainly has all of the qualities the Sixers are looking for in a center. However, the chances of him cracking the team's primary rotation in year one are slim.

While it's a positive sign knowing there is a Serbian standout eager to come to Philly and contribute to the 76ers as soon as possible, the Sixers are going to keep their rookie center stashed overseas until Morey's ready to allow Petrusev to take the next step in his career.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

