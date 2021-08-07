Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Ether and Bitcoin reach fresh new highs since May market dump

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Ether price rises to $3145 after network upgrade in London. • Bitcoin continues to recover, trading above $44000 today. The most important cryptocurrencies in the crypto market continue to rise. Ether, like Bitcoin, had hit its highest value since May, when tokens lost over 50 percent of their value.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Dogecoin#Xrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

Bitcoin has been around since 2009, but it's only been the last few years where it's been on the map of the average investor. That's likely due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin has absolutely...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin hits highest level since May as it overcomes 'wall of worry'

Bitcoin is trading at its highest level in several months, shrugging off anxiety about crypto-specific language in the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill currently being debated in Washington. The price of bitcoin was trading around $46,000 at the time of writing, up more than 30% over the last month. The...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Passes $46,000 Price Mark for First Time Since May Crash

Bitcoin is the leading crypto in the market. Image: Shutterstock. The cryptocurrency market continues to break out of its summer slump, with Bitcoin's price topping $46,000 this morning—the first time the leading coin has topped that mark since May 16, when the market was in a downward spiral. Bitcoin briefly...
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

As The Bitcoin Price Hits $45,000, Is The Next Bull Run Beginning?

Last Week In Bitcoin is a new segment covering the week that was in Bitcoin, including all of the important news along with some analysis. It was the week we’ve been waiting for: We’ve spent most of the last week with the bitcoin price in the $40,000s, briefly seeing bitcoin eye $37,000 on Thursday before starting off its weekend run, which saw it break above $45,000 a few times as many asked themselves: Is this the start of the next bull run?
Commodities & Futurecryptopolitan.com

NSAV to launch its crypto exchange

• The Net Savings corporation plans to create new crypto exchange. • The NSAV platform will create a management token that Uniswap backs. NSAV announces that it will launch a crypto exchange under its name. This crypto exchange represents the second platform that works with the American stock exchange. Net Savings Link commits to the crypto industry, and after this announcement, it has clarified its preferences.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

This Low-Cap Altcoin Is Up an Incredible 5,900% in Just Seven Days

A low-cap altcoin is having an incredible week, surging 5,900% in just seven days on the heels of two key catalysts. Alchemy Pay (ACH) skyrocketed from a low of $0.003 to a high of $0.18 in seven days, representing just under 6,000% gains for holders who were able to ride the rally from trough to peak.
StocksFortune

Tesla’s Bitcoin bet is back in the black—big time

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Every time Bitcoin crashes to make Elon Musk's famous bet look reckless, Tesla's stake rebounds big and fast, handing the lead cryptocurrency's fans still another "we told you so" moment. A amazing reversal flipping Tesla's holdings from red to black just happened again. Tesla now owns 42,000 Bitcoin at an average cost of $31,700 per coin. At Bitcoin's high point of over $64,000 in April, Musk's wager had garnered realized and unrealized gains of almost 100%, or $1.5 billion. But that bounty gradually eroded as its price drifted downward, and, on June 20, Bitcoin slipped to a near multi-month low of $29,360. All of Tesla's gains, both the $128 million profit on the 10% of its holdings sold in Q1, and the coins still on its books, totally vanished.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE retraces to $0.23, set for further highs?

DOGE retraced from $0.285 high yesterday. Support found around $0.23 previous resistance overnight. Dogecoin prepares to breach $0.29 next. Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today as a new higher low was set overnight after a swift retracement to the $0.23 mark overnight. Since then, DOGE/USD has started to rally higher, indicating that we should see another higher high set above the $0.29 resistance next.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Up 27.7% to $0.271 – Where to Buy DOGE

The crypto market is currently doing very well. Bitcoin has finally managed to reach $45K, while ethereum is at $3100. This uptrend has increased the price of other cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin, which have mimicked this trend and are on a steady rise. Dogecoin is trading at $0.27 at the...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH finds resistance below $3,200, slowly prepares to retrace?

ETH continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found below $3,200. ETH/USD set for a retracement. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as further upside could not be reached over the last 24 hours after resistance was found below $3,200. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace later today and try to retrace some of the gains seen this week.
Marketsu.today

BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits $45,000 for the First Time Since Mid-May

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, managed to revisit the $45,000 level for the first time since May 18 at 6:05 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It has now recovered more than 57 percent from its local bottom of $28,621 that was recorded on July 22. The ongoing...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Digital currencies: More than 60% of consumers want to buy goods with crypto

BitPay surveyed over 8,000 participants about cryptocurrencies, and the results are impressive. According to researchers in the Middle East, digital currencies are frequently used by young people. A survey shows that over 60 percent of people want to use digital currencies as payment. This survey proves the popularity of the...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Turn Red As Weekend Rally Simmers Down

The weekend rally in cryptocurrencies petered out on Sunday night as major cryptocurrencies turned red and the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.25% to $1.75 trillion. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, which shot up beyond the $3,100 mark on Saturday, fell below the psychologically important $3K level.
Stocksseattleindian.com

Markets at new highs may lead to increased volatility

Markets were on a roll and they finally broke out of the resistance zone last week. Not only did they break out, but they did it in style. BSESENSEX gained a massive 1,690.88 points or 3.22 per cent to close at 54,277.72 points while NIFTY gained 475.15 points or 3.01 per cent to close at 16,238.20 points. The broader market saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 2.75 per cent, 2.43 per cent and 2.16 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP was up 0.51 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 0.07 per cent. In just supporting the gains mentioned above, there were no sectoral losers in the indices. While the top sectoral gainer was BSEBANKEX which gained 3.93 per cent the one to gain the least was BSECAP GOODS which gained a mere 0.47 per cent.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum is becoming ultrasound money, ConsenSys founder says

ConsenSys founder and Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Joseph Lubin has implied that Ethereum is transitioning to “ultrasound money” status ahead of the London hard fork slated to activate around 12:30 pm UTC Aug. 5. During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Lubin was questioned on the imminent EIP-1559 upgrade, which will see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy