Ether and Bitcoin reach fresh new highs since May market dump

Every time Bitcoin crashes to make Elon Musk's famous bet look reckless, Tesla's stake rebounds big and fast, handing the lead cryptocurrency's fans still another "we told you so" moment. A amazing reversal flipping Tesla's holdings from red to black just happened again. Tesla now owns 42,000 Bitcoin at an average cost of $31,700 per coin. At Bitcoin's high point of over $64,000 in April, Musk's wager had garnered realized and unrealized gains of almost 100%, or $1.5 billion. But that bounty gradually eroded as its price drifted downward, and, on June 20, Bitcoin slipped to a near multi-month low of $29,360. All of Tesla's gains, both the $128 million profit on the 10% of its holdings sold in Q1, and the coins still on its books, totally vanished.