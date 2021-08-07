Ethereum (ETH) Development to be Supported in India with New Decentralized Applications (dApp) Bootcamp
Coinbase confirmed that it will be covering 90% of costs “for 10 talented individuals to attend inaugural Dapp Ethereum Bootcamp.”. Coinbase says that it has an “ambitious” mission or goal to increase “economic freedom” in the world. By leveraging blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT) as well as virtual currencies, they’re creating an open financial system, in which capital “flows through open-source protocols that are faster, more transparent, and available to all.”www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0