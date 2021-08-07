Ethereum (ETH) Development to be Supported in India with New Decentralized Applications (dApp) Bootcamp

Ethereum protocol Polygon (MATIC) is designed to "create, issue, and manage digital securities on the blockchain." The protocol is centered around Polygon SDK, which is a framework that enables people to build different types of blockchain applications and decentralized finance (DeFi) services. Polygon has many promising decentralized features like an interchain scalability solution that gives an infrastructure for creating blockchain networks that can interface with each other. It also offers adaptability and scalability of alt chains along with Ethereum’s security, liquidity, and interoperability. With these capabilities, is it possible for MATIC to reach $100?