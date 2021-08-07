Dover man charged with DUI after almost hitting state trooper with his car

DOVER, Del. – A 33-year-old Dover man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Police say around 1:34 p.m., troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Route 13 in the area of Fast Landing Road. While troopers were standing on the side of the road, they say a 2006 Jeep Wrangler failed to move over and almost hit one of the troopers. Police were able to catch up with the Jeep and started a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Valero on Main Street.