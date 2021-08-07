Up For Debate - How much does a gaming headset actually matter over cheaper headsets?
Simply, it is best to buy professional or studio grade headphones. Gaming headphones are often cheap which produces not good quality. I found out in July when I tested Bose QuietComfort 35 II which was graciously lent by company where I work then I decided to pick Sony WH-1000XM3 due to awesome noise cancelling. Man, Sony WH-1000XM3 are so mindblown. I got it for 180€ (during the huge sale) and I would and will never replace ever! Maybe I will replace if they keep upgrading Sony WH-1000XMx series.
