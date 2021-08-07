Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Up For Debate - How much does a gaming headset actually matter over cheaper headsets?

By Chad Norton
game-debate.com
 2 days ago

Simply, it is best to buy professional or studio grade headphones. Gaming headphones are often cheap which produces not good quality. I found out in July when I tested Bose QuietComfort 35 II which was graciously lent by company where I work then I decided to pick Sony WH-1000XM3 due to awesome noise cancelling. Man, Sony WH-1000XM3 are so mindblown. I got it for 180€ (during the huge sale) and I would and will never replace ever! Maybe I will replace if they keep upgrading Sony WH-1000XMx series.

game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Headsets#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Professional Audio#The Hyperx Cloud#Edm#Uff#Cloud Ii#P11#Sennheiser#Hesuvi#Rtx Voice#Modmic#Ath#Akg#Xlr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesTechRadar

Best Xbox One headsets: the top Xbox One gaming headsets

If you're looking for the best Xbox One headsets, then you've come to the right place: we’ve set our experts the task of finding the best hardware for every category and price range. So, if you’re looking for the best gear to support you as you tentatively tread into the...
Video Gameswhathifi.com

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review

A couple of neat features aside, Turtle Beach’s take on PS5 3D Audio is disappointingly lackluster – the official Pulse headset does it better for less. The PS5’s 3D Audio is a great feature for extra gaming immersion, and it’s one that you can take advantage of by simply plugging a pair of standard wired headphones into the DualSense controller. Until recently, though, the only way to experience it via wireless headphones was to buy Sony’s own official headset (assuming you could find stock of it).
Video GamesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best headsets for PS5 and PS4 consoles

Looking for the best headsets for PS5 or PS4 is a smart idea. Great games deserve great audio gear, and perhaps your current headset isn't up to your exacting standard. Our list consists of many class-leading options to pick your replacement headset from, whether you're looking for something with wires or without, and whatever your budget may be. And the good news is that while the console is still tricky to find in stock, you can at least take your pick of compatible headsets right now.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with Triforce HyperClear Cardioid Mic

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset gives you immersive game audio across multiple platforms, and its Triforce HyperClear cardioid mic provides clear communication with your teammates. Razer Barracuda X measures ‎3.32 x 6.4 x 7.34 inches and weighs ‎8.8 ounces. With the lightweight and ergonomic design, the gaming headphones bring...
Video GamesGamespot

Best PS5 Accessories For 2021: PlayStation 5 Headsets, Controllers, And More

The PlayStation 5 launched with a range of first-party PS5 accessories, from the DualSense Wireless Controller to the Pulse 3D Headset and PlayStation Media Remote, but while each of these can enhance your experience in different ways, they're not the only accessories worth picking up for your new console. Brands like Logitech, Razer, Samsung, and SteelSeries all have quality products designed specifically for the PS5 (or that will work via backwards compatibility), and now that the PS5 has been on the market for some time, you can find a PS5 accessory for pretty much any specific need at this point. With that in mind, we've rounded up the very best PS5 accessories worth picking up so far, from standard controllers and headsets to flight sticks, racing wheels, external storage, and more.
Electronicssknr.net

The Epos H3 Headset Is A Versatile Winner

Well now, apparently folks take my tech/gear write-ups seriously. At least more so than I imagine since now I’ve been tasked with sharing my opinion on another piece of audio tech. Let’s take a look at the EPOS H3 closed acoustic gaming headset, shall we?. EPOS set out to create...
RetailComicBook

PS5 Restock at Best Buy Continues to Frustrate Fans

Electronics retailer had another big restock of the PlayStation 5 today, but sadly, the newest sale of Sony's next-gen console doesn't seem to have gone down well for many who are still pursuing the platform. Even though Best Buy as a whole seemed to have many Standard and Digital Edition PS5 units for sale, many are still frustrated with the process in which the storefront makes these consoles available.
Video GamesIGN

Daily Deals: PS5, Switch Games on Sale at Best Buy

Always eager to put their products on sale, Best Buy has once again made it a great weekend to shop on their website. Tons of products are on sale including some great 4K TVs, tons of Switch, PS5 and Xbox games and so much more. Along with that, Microsoft is also featuring a game sale on their Xbox service and Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple AirPod Pros to their lowest listed price once again.
ElectronicsGamespot

Today-Only Deal: The Best Razer Gaming Mouse Is On Sale For A Stellar Price

If you're in the market to upgrade your PC gaming setup, Best Buy has some great deals on gaming mice from one of the best peripheral manufacturers. Three Razer gaming mice are on sale for steeply discounted prices, including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, our pick for the best gaming mouse. You'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these prices, as these discounts are part of Best Buy's daily deals and end tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET.
Video GamesPosted by
BGR.com

Best gaming headsets in 2021: The best headset to level up your game

A great gaming headset can completely change how you game. Being able to properly hear your game not only makes it more immersive, but can be the difference between knowing you’re in trouble, or not. But, it can be hard to find the best gaming headsets for your needs. There are plenty of things to consider before buying a new gaming headset. For starters, you’ll want to make sure any headset you consider works properly with your console or computer. Some headsets, for example, are purpose-built for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, while others will work with anything. You’ll also want...
ElectronicsWired

Are Virtual Surround Gaming Headsets Worth It?

Gamers like myself love to obsess over graphics settings, HDR, and frame rates to get the best picture possible. But sound quality is arguably just as important, whether you're looking to be immersed in a cinematic single-player game or gain the upper hand in a competitive esports match. The subtle sound of footsteps can warn you of an enemy homing in on your position, and even the specific sound a gun makes can affect your kill ratio.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Wardell’s VALORANT streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Matthew “Wardell” Yu represents TSM as a part of its VALORANT roster. Wardell started his career with CS:GO but switched to VALORANT soon after its release. He was named the MVP during the FaZe’s 2020 VALORANT Invitational. Here is Wardell’s streaming setup, but you can find Wardell’s VALORANT settings here.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Whether you’re playing some Rocket League or looking to take home some tendies in PUBG, you’ll need a gaming headset to communicate with your opponents or your team members. You should also have a fast track on the best gaming headset deals. That way you’re ready when the headset you want drops in price. You could also swoop in and snag some loot in rare deals.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 is a high-end TV disguised as a 49-inch curved gaming monitor

Samsung’s follow-up to the excellent Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is nearly here: the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 will cost a staggering $2,499.99 when it goes on preorder starting Thursday, July 29th. That’s nearly $1,000 more than the original, but this isn’t just a simple bump. The new Neo G9 now has a Mini LED backlit panel that can hit 2,000 nits of brightness, with full-array local dimming for the kind of deeper blacks and convincing HDR that the original didn’t quite manage.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

PS5 VR Headset Will Have HDR OLED Display, Hybrid AAA Games – Report

Sony yesterday held a private conference to brief developers about its upcoming VR headset for the PS5, revealing new details about the device. PSVR Without Parole first reported on the conference, which we’ve independently verified took place yesterday. At the event, the company outlined specs and features for the new device — which has not yet been given an official name — which UploadVR previously revealed. That includes the resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye) and eye-tracking support for foveated rendering.
ElectronicsTechRadar

The best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2021

Cheap gaming headset deals are offering more and more for their price tags now that the technology inside them is growing less expensive. That means you can find a cheap gaming headset for as little as $20 / £20 right now, though it's worth getting to know the specs and features you could be getting for your money before diving in.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Get Free $300 JBL Gaming Headset When You Preorder Samsung's First Ever Mini LED Gaming Monitor

Today you can preorder Samsung's best 49" gaming monitor and get a free pair of $300 JBL headphones. There's also a slight discount today on the most popular SSD storage upgrade option for the PS5. The LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet was released over the weekend and Amazon currently has it in stock. Find more deals on the recently released Scarlet Nexus game, the excellent Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse, a Netgear Nighthawk AX5 WiFi 6 router, preowned games at Gamestop, and more below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy